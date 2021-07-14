Local authorities underspend €58m on traveller accommodation

Pavee Point says there’s a systemic problem within local authorities to properly allocate funding for Traveller accommodation.

A new report has found a significant underspend of 58 million euro in this area over 10 years.

Councils only drew down two thirds of the funding available to them, according to Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

The report has also criticised a lack of transparency on where the money is actually being spent.

Martin Collins from Pavee Point isn’t surprised by the findings.

“It is further confirmation that the local authorities are inherently unable and unwilling to fulfill their legal requirements in relation to traveller accommodation

“The report pointed to a systemic institutionalised failure within the local authority system.”

