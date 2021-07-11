Local councillor warns of FF wipeout unless changes are made

A Wexford councillor says Fianna Fail will be wiped out unless changes are made in the party’s direction.

Gorey representative Joe Sullivan has hit out at those driving the party’s policies following a poor showing in the Dublin Bay South by election.

Deirdre Conroy recorded just 4.6% first preference votes in Thursday’s poll in what’s seen to be a disasterous result for the largest party in government.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has demanded an urgent inquest meeting with questions now being asked about the party’s leadership.

Speaking to South East Radio, Joe Sullivan says something has to be done or they will face destruction in the next election.

“I believe if we continue down the path we’re on today we are gone in 2021 and people like me, the county councillors will be wiped out in 2024 as well.

“If people vote along party lines, Fianna Fail are going to be heading for the abyss unless there is radical and serious changes.

“There has to be changes in both what we do and in the direction we take in relation to our leadership all over the party.”

