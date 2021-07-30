Major funding boost for disability employment group in County Wexford

Almost €200,000 (€198,247) will go towards helping people with intellectual disabilities in county Wexford get themselves ready for the world of work.

Overall, over €7.5 million in funding has been announced for the Government’s national employment services strategy known as Pathways to Work.

Wexford local development will oversee the rollout of the funds here through their Ability programme which has helped around 100 people since it’s inception in 2018.

Sarah Bolger is an Employment Support Officer with WLD and told South East Radio about how they will use the money to create more jobs for people with intellectual disabilities.

“It’ll be done through individualised training and this will help support people to access work experience opportunities for on the job learning.

“It’ll also help them build up their skillset in the career path that they have chosen.”

