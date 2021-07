130 new manufacturing jobs will be created in Waterford over the next few years, as a global health company announces a €90 million investment into its Irish base.

Baush and Lomb will begin recruitment for the new jobs in 2022 and will employ 150 people in the construction stage.

The company, which currently employs over 1,500 people, says the investment will allow for additional capacity to manufacture single use contact lenses.

