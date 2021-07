A 36 year-old man’s been charged with a number of sexual offences in the North.

It’s after a woman in her 20s was allegedly attacked in the greater Belfast area on Thursday.

He’s also charged with two counts of criminal damage and other assaults.

He’s due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

