Mental Health on the agenda as young people not talking about problems

Mental Health patients in Wexford are being reminded that there are many different groups in the county who can help service your needs.

It’s after HSE research found 90% of young people cover up their mental health when asked how they are feeling.

The report shows that the majority of young people are not openly talking about their mental health, despite an increase in awareness.

Speaking to South East Radio, Madeline Quirke from It’s Good To Talk says groups like theirs can help point you in the right direction if you’re not feeling the best.

“People like Wexford Marinewatch or the health popup that opened on the quay, these people are looking out for things that aren’t right.

“Very often, they can take your hand and put you in touch with an organisation who can help you to help yourself.”

