Met Éireann warns weather to ‘complete change’ this week

The weather this week will be a ‘complete change’ to what it was in the last number of days, according to Met Éireann.

An advisory for ‘heavy, thundery showers’ has been issued for the entire country, and will come into effect at midday until 5 o clock tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is warning of downpours which will lead to ‘dangerous driving conditions’ with Leinster and east Munster expected to be impacted the most.

Meteorologist Emer Flood says it will remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

“We are going to change into a much fresher air mass compared to last week.

“People can expect it feeling a lot fresher and a lot cooler, with best temperatures in the high teens to 20 degrees at best with threat of heavy and thundery showers.

“Particularly on Wednesday, where they are likely to be widespread again.”

