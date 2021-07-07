Mick Wallace says decommissioning fishing fleet is not the only answer

Wexford MEP Mick Wallace says he welcomes EU funding of an initial four billion euro to assist fishermen to adjust to environmental friendly fishing as well as coping with new quotas.

The financial package is aimed at compensating those who have lost trade due to brexit and also to improve customs facilities at ports.

However Mick Wallace has expressed doubts over the Irish Government’s approach as to how Ireland will spend it’s 25% share.

He says talk of decommissioning boats will only suit big fleet operators and will do nothing for the small fishing communities dotted all around our coast who depend on fishing for a living.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related