More cancer counselling sessions on the way after 590 in Wexford in 2020

The Irish Cancer Society have doubled their funding for counselling services to make them available to anyone who is affected by cancer.

In 2020, despite a year hit by the pandemic, the society funded 590 counselling sessions for cancer patients and their families in County Wexford.

After a successful Daffodil Day fundraising campaign, the organisation is now in a position to significantly upscale its counselling offerings in the South East.

Donal Buggy is the Director of Service Delivery and Innovation with the Irish Cancer Society and a Kilanerin resident in North Wexford.

He told South East Radio that this is a major step forward for patients.

“With everything that’s going on in the outside world, it can be forgotten that almost 1,000 people in Wexford are diagnosed with a cancer in any given year.

“About 700 of those will be invasive cancers which are very hard to treat.

“It’s particularly important now with the increased distress that cancer patients have to be able to access services at this time.

“That’s why we’re increasing our investment in counselling services this year.”

