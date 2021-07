There are calls for clarity on why the easing of restrictions for capacity at weddings does not apply to other religious ceremonies.

Yesterday, the government increased the number of guests at weddings from 50 guests to 100 from August 5th.

However, mourners attending funerals remains capped at 50.

Wexford Labour Councillor George Lawlor is calling on the government to consider increasing the number of people allowed at funerals

