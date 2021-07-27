More wall murals get underway in Enniscorthy town

The second and third Wall Murals in Enniscorthy are currently underway.

They are a part of five works of art being developed in conjunction with those including Wexford County Council and The Presentation Arts Centre.

The location of the two newest giant artworks are located at the Old Bridge at Farrells Chemist overlooking the Slaney – and Parnell Road at the crossroads.

The first completed mural can be seen in the Abbey Square – and is so large it can be seen from Vinegar Hill.

It is a homage to the famed Enniscorthy modernist architect and designer Eileen Gray.

