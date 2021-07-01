Mural that aims to brighten up Enniscorthy expected to be ready this week

A new mural dedicated to Enniscorthy’s rich art history is almost complete.

The street art celebrates the life of Eileen Gray who was from the town and was a pioneer of the Modern Movement in architecture.

The design can be found at the Abbey Square area and aims to bring some vibrant colours to the town.

Street artist Omin who’s helping to put the mural together says he and Eileen come from the same art tradition.

“I would be a graphic designer myself so I come from a design and an artistic background and I have a big appreciation for that kind of thing.

“I do love Modernist design and the aesthetics of it so this is a project that I’m delighted to tap into.”

