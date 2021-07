Live music will return to the Wexford quay front this summer.

Lantern Events are holding a Sounds of Summer series featuring top Irish musicians and comedians at the end of this month.

The event is being run over the final weekend in July and will see the likes of Sharon Shannon, The 4 of Us and Bosco all preforming.

All tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10am from lantern.ie.

