NASA predicts flood devastation in coastal areas by 2030

Nasa is predicting record flooding in the 2030s due to the Moon’s ‘wobble’.

The space agency says a ‘wobble’ in the Moon’s orbit, combined with rising sea levels due to climate change, will lead to devastating floods on Earth.

The so-called nuisance floods will become more frequent and irregular by the mid-2030s, according to the Nasa study.

Space Journalist Leo Enright says coastal areas would be worst affected.

“In the 2030’s, tides will be higher than they usually are and scientists are concerned that this will have a particular effect on coastal communities because of the rise in global sea levels that we already see.”

