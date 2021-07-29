Never before seen footage of JFK’s visit to be donated to New Ross Library

A 20-minute long colour video capturing the visit of President John F. Kennedy to New Ross in County Wexford in June 1963 is to be donated to the Kennedy Book and Research Archive at New Ross Library during the 2021 Kennedy Summer School.

The Kennedy Book and Research Archive was launched at New Ross Library by the Kennedy Summer in association with Wexford County Council in 2017 on the 100th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s birth.

The collection contains items of unique interest, including a number of books written by John F. Kennedy before taking up political office, LIFE magazine from the 1960s, and other contemporary publications.

The New Ross Standard from June of 1963, during President Kennedy’s official visit to Ireland and more.

The Kennedy family traces their roots back to Dunganstown in County Wexford when Patrick Kennedy, JFK’s great-grandfather left Ireland during the Great Famine in 1848.

The Kennedy Book and Research Archive is this year delighted to accept the Movie collection of Mrs Peggy Walsh, Hoodsgrove, Rosbercon, New Ross.

The poignant footage will be showcased to the public for the first time at an outdoor screening event hosted by New Ross Library at the New Ross Library Park on September 2nd, 2021 at 5.30 pm.

This event takes place as part of the annual Kennedy Summer School which will be hosted in New Ross in County Wexford from September 2nd to 4th 2021 with some events also available online.

