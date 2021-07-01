New Enniscorthy chairman wants Flood Relief Scheme up and running

Making the Slaney Flood Relief Programme a reality is ‘top of the list’ for the new chairman of the Enniscorthy District.

Cathal Byrne says the project has been in the pipeline for far too long and he’ll be prioritising it’s progression during his time in charge

He told South East Radio the ball is now in Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath’s court.

“All the documents that are required for the Minister to sign off on the project are now with his department and his officials.

“What Wexford County Council have done over the last few months is make sure that every I is dotted and every T is crossed so there can’t be any further delays.

“This project has gone on way too long without actually seeing any construction work actually beginning.”

