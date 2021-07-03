New powers needed to ensure the best supports for our older people – SF

Adult safeguarding legislation has to be a part of how we care for older people going forward.

That’s according to Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson David Cullinane, who’s backing calls for a full public inquiry into nursing homes during the pandemic.

The Waterford TD says we need new legislation and new powers.

“We need a new model to ensure now that going forward we have a new model of care for older people both in public and private nursing homes plus homecare.

“That will ensure that older people get the very best services and supports and that has to include adult safeguarding legislation.”

