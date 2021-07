The new chairman of New Ross Municipal District Council has been outlining his priorities for the coming year

Independent Pat Barden is concerned about the County Development Plan and its impact on rural housing

But he also has plans for the urban and tourist areas of the New Ross district

These include the development of the greenway, the Hook Tourist Centre the shambles area of New Ross town centre and a sensory garden for those with special needs

