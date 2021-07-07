New scam alert for hotel guests

Gardaí across Wexford have issued another scam warning after a hotel guest got an unsolicited call to their bedroom purporting to be from hotel reception.

The guest is informed there is a problem with the credit card and is asked to confirm the card details over the phone.

Garda Sergeant Stephen Ennis from Enniscorthy Garda Station has once again appealed to people not to give card details to anyone over the phone.

He says no bank or business will ask for card details over the phone and if you think you have been scammed, you should contact Gardaí immediately.

