New vaccination centre in Enniscorthy replaces the Riverside Park Hotel

The new Covid vaccination centre in Enniscorthy has opened at the Community Workshop Bellfield.

It replaces the Riverside Park Hotel and began operation this morning.

The news was announced earlier this month the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Riverside will end operation at the venue and would relocate to its new venue at the Community Workshop at the top of the town.

The Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre has operated so far at the Hotel since it opened its doors on the 6th April this year, where over 70,000 vaccines were administered to the people of Wexford.

The new centre will take over vaccination appointments from today that were currently being held in the hotel.

Parking spaces for the public is being provided at the back of Aldi supermarket – just off the roundabout on Bellfield Road.

There are 12 bays operated by up to 20 personnel as well as a treatment room.

Kate Killeen White, Chief Officer of SECH acknowledges how effectively the Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre has operated so far since it opened its doors over 3 months ago.

“As we all know only too well, the Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented historical event. As part of our response we have rolled out a comprehensive vaccination programme across the South East which includes the establishment of the Vaccination Centre in the Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy on 6th April 2021. Since operations commenced in Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre, I am incredibly proud and humbled to note that over 70,000 vaccines will have been administered to the people of Wexford from the Riverside Hotel Vaccination Team by the time it relocates to the new site on Friday 23rd July 2021”.

She praised the work of Ann Roche and the full team saying “all staff have contributed to the success of the Vaccination Programme and Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre in many different ways – including (but not limited to) the preparation and management of the Centre, staffing, communicating across the system and outwards, administration and technical support and the many vaccinators and medical staff whose enthusiasm has been so evident throughout.”

