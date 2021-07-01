New Wexford Rotary President hopes to inspire after Covid

The Wexford Rotary Club has revealed their new President this afternoon.

Calodagh McCumiskey takes over the reins from Helen Doyle and faces a rebuilding job following the Covid pandemic.

The Rotary club is an organisation with international links and 40 members in County Wexford.

Members use their professional skills in volunteer work to make a difference in their local area.

Calodagh, who is also CEO of Spiritual Earth says her first task is getting the mindset right after the crisis.

“A lot of people are feeling a little deflated with the limitations of the last year but it’s a big world out there and there are opportunities if only we just had the right enthusiasm to see them.

“I’ll be able to combine my different passions, my humanitarian interests as well as my wellbeing interest in terms of the Rotary Club.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related