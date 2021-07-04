No plans to speed up vaccination of teens ahead of school returning

The head of the HSE says there’s currently no plan to prioritise the vaccination of teenagers ahead of the return of schools in September.

However Paul Reid says “all options and scenarios” are being looked at when it comes to rolling out vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds.

EU regulators approved the use of the Pfizer jab for teens in May and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s expected to issue new advice shortly.

Paul Reid says the guidance will determine what happens between now and the start of schools in September.

