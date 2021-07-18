NPHET chiefs and reporters targeted by sinister phone calls

The Health Minister says it’s “absolutely appalling” senior health officials have been targeted with abuse.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Deputy CMO Ronan Glynn both received “menacing and sinister” phone calls on Friday.

Gardai are currently investigating where the calls came from.

RTE Health Correspondent Fergal Bowers also tweeted audio of a phone call he received in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says they have worked “relentlessly” during the pandemic and deserve people’s respect and support.

