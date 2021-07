An increasing number of children are being sent to the state’s detention centre for very serious offences, including causing death.

They’re being detained for longer sentences, according to a new annual report.

Last year about 70 per cent of young-offenders in Oberstown, Co Dublin, had substance misuse problems.

Former governor of Mountjoy Prison, John Lonergan, says the rise in serious offences is concerning.

