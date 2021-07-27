Number of people at weddings can increase to 100 from August 5th

The number of people at weddings can increase from 50 to 100 from the 5th of August.

Cabinet signed off on the move this morning after initially deciding not to proceed.

Baptism ceremonies will also be allowed to take place in August.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government will wait a number of weeks before deciding whether to ease any more restrictions.

“After the indoor dining, after the one or two decisions today, we need to take stock over the coming weeks on how the Delta variant behaves.

“The Government will keep this under review during August, where the will be a number of cabinet sub committee meetings throughout August to continue to monitor the course of the virus.”

