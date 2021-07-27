Numbers of guests at weddings could increase

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expecting good news for brides and grooms to come out of Cabinet this morning, where Ministers will discuss increasing the numbers allowed to attend weddings.

Indications from Government earlier in the summer suggested 100 would be allowed from August 6th, however Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said recently the change was unlikely to happen.

However, thinking on the matter seems to have shifted and discussions are taking place at Cabinet this morning to sign off on the change.

