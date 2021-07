All stages of the Nursing Home Amendment Act have now passed in the Dail and Seanad

This will mean a cap of three years for access to the assets of farms and small businesses in support of a family member in a nursing home

Enniscorthy Junior Minister James Browne welcomes this change saying the legislation was much sought after by many

