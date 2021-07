Nursing home residents in Wexford will have no restrictions on the number of different people allowed to visit them, from later this month.

New guidance comes in to effect from July 19th, but a limit on the number of people who can visit at one time will continue.

Time limits will be scrapped, while family and friends won’t have to book their visit in advance.

Fewer restrictions will also apply to residents who are going outside nursing homes.

