O’Brien will focus on the positives during Wexford performance in August

A top Irish comedian says you can’t shy away from the pandemic when trying to get a laugh out of an audience this summer.

Wicklow comic Danny O’Brien will take to the stage alongside Karl Spain as part of the Sounds of Summer on the Wexford Quayfront at the end of the month.

For many, this will be the first chance to attend a gig since the first case was announced in Ireland in February of 2020.

Speaking to South East Radio, O’Brien says while it was a traumatic experience for everyone, this is a chance to find the funny side of life again.

“I think you do have to talk about the elephant in the room but the most important thing we want to do is get straight into the material and have as much craic as possible.

“We don’t want to dwell on the negativity of the past and more want to focus on the positivity and the good times ahead.”

