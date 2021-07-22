Official guidelines for indoor dining expected to be published today

The official guidelines for indoor dining are expected to be published later today.

The recommendations from Fáilte Ireland are expected to say there will be no time limits and closing time will be 11.30pm.

Pub and restaurant owners will be able to check people’s vaccination status via an app but it’s unclear if this will be checked at the door or when seated.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association of Ireland says they also want clarification on how far apart tables with children have to be.

“I think the feed back from Wexford is very similar to feedback from across the country.

“People are concerned, they are worried about the stringency of the regulations.

“I think once people them, some of that worry will dissipate.

“There is a mixture of anticipation, of excitement, of fear because bare in mind allot of this people haven’t been behind their bars in 16 months.”

