Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without any spectators under a Covid-19 state of emergency in Japan.

The President of the Games, Seiko Hashimoto, says the situation is “regrettable” and has apologised to people who’ve bought tickets.

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high, a fortnight before the start of the Olympics.

Wexford will be represented at the games by Gorey man Foster Horan who will be part of the Irish Rugby 7s team.

