Online Puppy Club set up to help Wexford dog owners care for their pet

A Wexford company is looking to help first time puppy parents to get through the first year of their development.

Petmania which has a store in Wexford Town has set up an online Puppy Club for pet owners to learn more about caring for their lovable companion.

Members can access expert advice on all aspects of a puppy’s health, diet, training and grooming needs to help them navigate the developmental milestones up to the puppy’s first birthday.

PJ Walsh is the assistant manager at the Wexford Store and he told South East Radio about the different resources that are available.

“You’ll get access to live blog spots, information on vaccinations and training your puppy.

“There will also be videos on the different things you’ll experience during the first year with your pet.

“So there’s a lot of information and all tailored to your individual puppy’s age and the stage they’re at.”

