Over 400 people are currently in prison for sexual offences.

According to the Irish Prison Service, a similar number are behind bars for murder and other homicide crimes.

Latest figures show 3,109 people are currently serving sentences in prison around the country.

Over one in every eight inmates are behind bars for sexual crimes involving 424 people.

Other figures show 407 inmates are in prison because of homicide offences, such as murder.

A total of 360 people are currently serving life sentences in jail involving 350 men and 10 women.

Of the non-Irish nationals in custody, the top nationality is Polish involving 114 people.

