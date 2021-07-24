Over €100,000 won by Euromillions player in Wexford last night

The National Lottery are appealing to EuroMillions players in Wexford to check their tickets after one player matched 5 numbers in Friday night’s €38 million jackpot draw.

That lucky person will now walk away with a cool €116,054.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased yesterday at the Daybreak store situated on Main Street in Wexford Town.

Co owner of the shop Kieran Walsh says it’s a great boost for the town and he hoped that a regular or a local had won the money.

The winning numbers were 23, 24, 26, 34, 50 and lucky stars 02, 04.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email