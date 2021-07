Over 215-thousand euro has been spent on gardening and pest control at Áras an Uachtaráin over the past 3 years.

New records from the OPW show a litany of problems with rats, mice and wasps across the President’s home in the Phoenix Park.

A motion sensor camera had to be installed in the kitchen to catch an elusive rodent.

