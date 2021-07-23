Local business owner says he is still in the dark on indoor dining rules

An Enniscorthy business man says he still hasn’t decided if he will open his business for indoor dining on Monday.

Connor Swaine from B27 restaurant on the quay, says there is still no direction from the Government regarding the rules around indoor dining.

Mister Swaine says he will need time to prepare staff for the new rules, and some of those staff may be off for the weekend.

He says Monday is looming and still no communication from those who are making the rules.

He wonders if the powers that be are living in the real world.

