Patients presenting to A&E at Wexford General is on the rise

The number of patients presenting at Emergency Departments who require admission to hospitals.

Cancelled appointments due to the pandemic and the cyber attack have contributed to the rise.

Some facilities are seeing attendances that would normally be expected in a winter surge.

The 5 day moving average in Co. Wexford now stands at 12, which is quadruple the figure of this day last week.

The number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has dropped to 50 today, after being as high as 60 on Wednesday.

Last night a further 534 Covid cases were reported.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE Anne O Connor says they are monitoring the situation closely.

“We are seeing higher numbers of people being admitted into the hospitals, of people who are sick and people who need top be admitted

“We are watching the situation closely and we will have to see how it goes in terms of beds.

“I think the challenge for us really is on whether it impacts on available beds.”

Meanwhile, one practice in Co. Wexford is seeing a rise in calls from patients concerned about Covid symptoms.

Local GP Dr. Bill Lynch explains more to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix.

“We are receiving a lot more contact from patients who are concerned the have Covid so there are more referrals

“The five day incidence rate has quadrupled in the last week.

“As far as I know the activity levels in Wexford General is on the rise.

“We need to be careful and do all and adopt all of the public health measures.

“And if you get offered a vaccine you should go and get it because it will help protect you from severe disease and help prevent hostpialistaion.

