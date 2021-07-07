Patients receiving treatment for Covid highest in three weeks

60 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in Irish hospitals this morning – the highest in three weeks.

It’s has increased from 54 yesterday, while it is a 36 percent increase since last Wednesday.

According to latest figures, there’s 16 people in ICU.

The news comes as 4.5 million vaccines will have been administered in Ireland by the end of today.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says more than 100,000 doses have so far been given out this week.

Today, the registration for an mRNA vaccine opens for 34-year-olds on the HSE portal.

