Pharmacies across Wexford are due to begin vaccinating people aged 18 to 34 against Covid-19 from today.

120 thousand Johnson and Johnson jabs will be distributed to chemists Nationwide over the next week.

It marks a ramping up of the country’s vaccination effort and could lead to all adults being protected against coronavirus as early as the end of August.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says there’s huge demand for these vaccines:

