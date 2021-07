People in receipt of dole payments are set to be offered 1,000 euro to train and get back to work.

It’s part of a new government plan to get 75,000 long term unemployed back working over the next 2 years.

350 million euro’s to be spent on the ‘Pathways to Work Strategy’ which’s being unveiled today.

The scheme also aims to reduce youth unemployment from 44 to 12.5 percent by 2023.

