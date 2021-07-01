People who cancel vaccine appointment will no longer be offered one from today

People who repeatedly cancel their vaccine appointment will no longer be offered a dose from today, under new HSE plans.

The health authority has begun implementing the policy for those who refuse 3 appointments.

It says the measure will increase efficiency at vaccine centres and ensure everyone who wants a jab gets one as soon as possible.

Consultant in infectious diseases, Dr Eoghan De Barra, believes it’s a pragmatic approach.

“No matter who is at fault or whether it is simply an error that somebody didn’t manage to turn up – you need to get an arm in that slot.

“I think there needs to be a system by which somebody who’s missed those 3 slots can then re-engage in the system.

“But at the pace that it needs to be done at the present time I think it’s reasonable they just need to keep getting arms in slots.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related