Insurance payouts for personal injury claims have fallen by half in the past couple of months.

Ministers will be given an update on the on plans to cut the cost of premiums for consumers, with the Personal Injuries Assessment Board indicating the average payout fell by 50 percent.

New personal injuries guidelines, which reduced the amount that can be awarded for some injuries, came into effect at the end of April.

