Pharmacies to administer vaccines to 18 to 34 year old’s from Monday

18 to 34 year old’s will be able to get vaccinated in pharmacies from Monday.

The official advice from NIAC is under 50’s should get an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer where possible.

However 18 to 34 year old’s who want an earlier vaccination will be able to get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson in a local pharmacy.

It comes as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer says at least 80 per cent of the population will need to be vaccinated before the country can fully reopen.

While the vaccine portal will open to that age group to get a dose of AstraZeneca or J&J in a vaccine centre from July 12th.

The registration portal for 30 to 34 year old’s to get mRNA vaccines like Pfizer will open next Friday.

D. Ronan Glynn says the news doesn’t change it’s recommendation to delay indoor dining.

“Our modelling teams did look at a range of scenarios in which vaccination was sped up for younger people in July and August.

“Unfortunately vaccination will not materially alter the pathway that we are now on in July and August.

“That recommendation would have not made any material change to what we recommended earlier this week.”

