Pop up Covid test centre to open in Enniscorthy on Monday

The HSE has announced a new pop up Covid testing centre will open in Enniscorthy this coming week.

Members of the public who feel unwell can get tested at the Showgrounds from tomorrow until Wednesday without an appointment.

The centre will open for patients at 11am tomorrow running until 6:30pm while the opening hours for Tuesday and Wednesday will be from 11am-7pm.

There has been a slight rise in the number of cases in County Wexford over the last two weeks and the executive is anxious to nip any growing outbreaks in the bud.

There is no charge for getting tested and results should be known in 24 hours.

All age groups are being invited to get a test to try and prevent the spread of Covid 19.

