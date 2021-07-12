Pop up walk-in COVID-19 test centre resumes in Enniscorthy today

A pop up, walk-in, no appointment necessary, COVID-19 test centre resumes in Enniscorthy today.

As an additional facility, the HSE will be operating the free test centre in the town from today until Wednesday.

Located at the Show Grounds on the Old Ross Road in Enniscorthy, the pop up test centre will operate from 11am to 6.30pm on Monday and 11am to 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and caters to all ages.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to present and the HSE is encouraging people in communities in the surrounding areas to avail of the resumed facility in Enniscorthy from Monday to Wednesday inclusive this week.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centre located at Whitemill, Wexford Town continues to operate as normal seven days a week and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

