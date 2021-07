The Pope will give his usual noon blessing on Sunday from a hospital in Rome where he’s recovering following intestinal surgery.

The pontiff is said to be doing well and walking, but is not fit enough to return to the Vatican just yet.

84-year-old Pope Francis had half his colon removed during a three-hour operation on Sunday evening.

