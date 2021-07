The rollout of high speed broadband here is a step closer according to Wexford Junior Minister James Browne.

Areas such as Ferns, Rathnure and Marshalstown have been substantially reviewed by the organisers of the National Broadband Plan.

€88 million is to be invested in the plan which will see 27% of the county equipped with faster and more reliable internet coverage.

The next stage in the process is the deploying of fibre on poles and ducts with no end date currently given.

