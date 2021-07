Applications for the Digital Covid Cert can now be made online by people who have recovered from the virus.

The government says people who apply online will be emailed their certificate within five days.

It proves that a person has had coronavirus in the last 6 months and is deemed immune.

The Digital Covid Cert will be required to access indoor dining from next week.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email