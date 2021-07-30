Reducing rural speed limits proposed to decrease road deaths

A Wexford County Councillor is calling for lower speed limits to be extended to rural areas in an effort to save lives.

Over 80% of road deaths in the first half of this year were on rural roads with speed limits of 80km/h or more.

While overall road deaths were down slightly on 2021 figures, the nature of the fatalities has changed with an 18% increase in road deaths during the hours of 12noon and 4pm.

New Ross representative Michael Sheehan says speed limits here need to be tightened to keep more drivers and pedestrians safe.

“It’s a worrying trend that I’m seeing coming forward now and what I’m calling for is that we extend the 60km speed limit in towns out to cover as much of the rural areas as we can.

“This will mean the Gardai can police it, the council can seek additional safety measure to reduce the fatalities.

“5 out of 6 road deaths was in a rural area. That should be sending up red flags and it did so for me.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email