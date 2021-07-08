Renewed calls for Government to create a viable future for post offices.

There are renewed calls for the Government to intervene and support the post office network before it collapses.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, and her colleagues in the Regional Group of TDs, insist that An Post requires support in the roll out of new services, and the delivery of its strategic plan to ensure its financial viability.

Deputy Murphy says In Co. Wexford there are about 50 post offices and in her regular contact with those who run Post Offices, particularly in Ramsgrange, Fethard, Ballycullane , Campile and others throughout the County, it’s clear that the rural post office plays a crucial role in community life.

The Regional group says the Government needs to create an on line hub to put Government services through it like renewal of drivers license and taxing the car.

